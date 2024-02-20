CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.84.

Shares of CRWD opened at $329.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,486.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

