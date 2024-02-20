Crown Castle Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Crown Castle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

CCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle stock opened at $108.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

