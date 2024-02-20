CT UK High Income (LON:CHI) Insider Helen Galbraith Purchases 10,000 Shares

CT UK High Income (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) insider Helen Galbraith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,198.94).

CT UK High Income Trading Up 1.9 %

LON CHI opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. CT UK High Income has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 89 ($1.12). The company has a market cap of £68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.61.

CT UK High Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CT UK High Income’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

About CT UK High Income

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

