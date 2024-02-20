CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $372.73 million, a PE ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 291,858 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 196.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 155,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

