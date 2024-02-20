Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dana will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Dana by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Dana by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Dana by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

