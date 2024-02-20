Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Dana Stock Down 2.5 %

DAN stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Dana by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth $335,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

