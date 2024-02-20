Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Dana Stock Down 2.5 %
DAN stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75.
Dana Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.
View Our Latest Analysis on Dana
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dana
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.