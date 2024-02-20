Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Dana Stock Down 2.5 %

DAN stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Dana by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth $335,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dana

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.