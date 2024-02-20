Definity Financial Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report issued on Friday, February 16th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.94.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$41.97 on Monday. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.09 and a 12 month high of C$42.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

