Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $62,331.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,543.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,896.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,604 shares of company stock worth $1,170,340. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

