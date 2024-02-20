Desjardins Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.95.

CG stock opened at C$6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.45.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

