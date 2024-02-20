Desjardins Comments on Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.78.

TSE GWO opened at C$41.78 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$34.06 and a 1-year high of C$45.18. The company has a market cap of C$38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total transaction of C$3,689,456.40. In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$1,167,740.00. Also, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total transaction of C$3,689,456.40. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

