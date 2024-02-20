DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $40.30 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

