Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $72.40 Average PT from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

