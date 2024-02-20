Dominion Energy (D) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of D opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $80,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

