Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.51. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $6,203,924.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,459,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $6,203,924.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,459,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 548,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after acquiring an additional 351,541 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

