Dream Unlimited (DRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE DRM opened at C$21.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.73. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of C$16.53 and a 52 week high of C$30.12. The stock has a market cap of C$886.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.51%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

