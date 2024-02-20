DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 234,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 100.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 58,722 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,590,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

