Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 167.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
DX stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after buying an additional 92,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 82,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 348,149 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 209,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynex Capital
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.