Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 167.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

DX stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after buying an additional 92,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 82,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 348,149 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 209,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

