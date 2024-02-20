Edison International (EIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Edison International to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

