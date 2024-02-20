Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.60 million, a PE ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.82.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.