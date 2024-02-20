Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,945,000 after buying an additional 1,431,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,286,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,731 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,150,000 after purchasing an additional 188,305 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

