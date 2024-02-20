Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.39% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 127.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
