Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 127.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

