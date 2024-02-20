Encore Wire Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encore Wire in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $16.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.89. The consensus estimate for Encore Wire’s current full-year earnings is $16.52 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE opened at $227.17 on Monday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.53 and a 200-day moving average of $192.39.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,901,000 after purchasing an additional 262,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $25,846,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 118,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

