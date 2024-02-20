Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Enerflex worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enerflex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Enerflex by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Price Performance

Enerflex stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Enerflex Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

