Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Get Energous alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energous by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.