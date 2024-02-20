Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Enerplus by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.