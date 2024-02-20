Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Enerplus Stock Performance

TSE:ERF opened at C$22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$17.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERF shares. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.75.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

