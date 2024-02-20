Enovis (ENOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enovis Stock Down 0.8 %

ENOV stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 2.00. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enovis by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

