Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.80 EPS.
Enpro Stock Performance
NPO stock opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35. Enpro has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $167.21.
Enpro Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.
Institutional Trading of Enpro
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Enpro
Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
