Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.80 EPS.

NPO stock opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35. Enpro has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $167.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enpro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Enpro by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enpro by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

