Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81. Enpro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.800 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. Enpro has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $167.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enpro will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enpro by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

