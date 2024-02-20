Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72. Entegris has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

