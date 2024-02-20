Entergy (ETR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.