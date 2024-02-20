Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $278,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 109,506 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

