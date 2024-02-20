Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 377,143 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Sysco worth $116,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.