Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 380,211 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,211 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Monster Beverage worth $96,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $363,374,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after buying an additional 2,407,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,970,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,899. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.