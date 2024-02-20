Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Gartner worth $111,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,706 shares of company stock worth $3,532,348. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $448.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $471.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

