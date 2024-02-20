Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,205 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Humana worth $114,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Humana by 36.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,818,000 after buying an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 49,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUM opened at $366.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.