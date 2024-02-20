Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115,724 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of IQVIA worth $96,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $238.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $243.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average of $211.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

