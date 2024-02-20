Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $104.31 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,187 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Dollar General worth $104,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 327.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 44.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

DG opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

