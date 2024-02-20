Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $109.97 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of TE Connectivity worth $109,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,347,000 after buying an additional 1,111,965 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $142.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

