Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $98.55 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $98,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.62 and a 200-day moving average of $368.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

