Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $98.90 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,209 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.62% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $98,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 977,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,437,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after buying an additional 126,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

