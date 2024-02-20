Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 187,146 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $101,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $145.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

