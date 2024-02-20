Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 321,146 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Entegris worth $92,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,965,000 after purchasing an additional 608,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

