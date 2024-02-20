Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 533,086 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Nasdaq worth $100,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,881,000 after acquiring an additional 184,645 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.72.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

