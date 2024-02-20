Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 559,538 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,538 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of American Electric Power worth $116,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after acquiring an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

