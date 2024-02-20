Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,980 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of W.W. Grainger worth $91,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after buying an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.44.

NYSE:GWW opened at $935.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $978.95. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $868.78 and a 200-day moving average of $780.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

