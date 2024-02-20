Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,174 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.15% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $118,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.
About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 stocks growing shareholder equity in 2024
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Wayfair stock’s 40% upside: The growth story in the industry
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Has Tesla stock found a bottom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.