Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,174 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.15% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $118,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.