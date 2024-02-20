Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $95,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.78%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

