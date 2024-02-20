Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,585 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $97,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

