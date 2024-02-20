Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 289,429 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,429 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $106,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.